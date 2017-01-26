Cal Trans work on I-8

(I-8 Ramps re-open)…Cal Trans says the on and off Ramps at 4th Avenue to westbound Interstate 8 in Winterhaven will re-open.

They say the ramps will be open Friday. Cal Trans says the eastbound I-8 on and off ramps to Winterhaven Drive remain closed due to ongoing construction. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closure and alternate routes. Motorists are being advised lane closures and traffic detours along Interstate 8 may cause delays for those traveling between California and Arizona as Cal Trans crews continue work on the I-8 Update Project in Imperial County, from Highway 111 to the Arizona/California border. Signs are posted alerting motorists of the work and detours.