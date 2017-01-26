Vehicle vs. tree near Campo

(Fatal injury collision)…It occurred in the mountains, near Campo.

The California Highway Patrol says a vehicle was traveling Buckman Springs Road, near Lake Morena Drive Wednesday. At around 7:00 pm the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. Three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. Two of the occupants suffered fatal injuries. The third person was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries was not released. The incident remains under investigation.