Meth Found in Pick Up

Over a quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine was found in the bed of a pick up truck at the Calexico East port of entry.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 P.M. when a 52-year old man entered the port of entry in a pick up truck. A CBP canine team alerted to the truck and the driver was referred to secondary inspection. An in-depth inspection of the vehicle utilizing the port's imaging system detected anomalies in the rear of the truck. Officers then located 68 wrapped packages concealed in the bed of the pick up. Officers field tested the packages and they tested positive for methamphetamine. Street value of the narcotics is approximately $265,000. The driver , a legal permanent resident of the U.S. , was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.