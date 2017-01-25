44 Undocumented Immigrants Found In A Boxcar

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector discovered 46 people inside boxcars of a train

Tuesday. At about 8:30 A.M. Tuesday morning Border Patrol agents received a tip about possible undocumented immigrants hiding in a train near 8th Street and Cruickshank Drive in El Centro. When agents searched the area they found 46 people hiding in three stationary boxcars. It was determined that 44 of the individuals , 39 men and 5 women , were undocumented immigrants from Mexico. The other two were determined to be U.S. citizens and suspected smugglers. All 46 were transported to the El Centro Border Patrol Station for processing. The two U.S. citizens and one of the aliens will be prosecuted for Alien Smuggling. The other 43 undocumented Mexican nationals will be processed through the El Centro Border Patrol facility. Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott said , " This is a dangerous smuggling method. Our Border Patrol agents make safeguarding and preserving human life a top priority. I commend our agents on their professionalism and commitment to duty."