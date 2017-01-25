Narcotics Found In Minivan

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in a minivan.

According to the Border Patrol , a 2000 Ford Windstar minivan approached the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City , California. A Border Patrol canine team alerted to the vehicle and it and the driver were referred to secondary inspection. A search of the minivan led to the discovery of a compartment in the rear seat. The compartment contained 15 wrapped bundles of cocaine and 3 other bundles that tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs had a street value of nearly half a million dollars. The driver , a Mexican citizen , the drugs and the minivan were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.