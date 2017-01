(2017 State of the County Address)…It is scheduled for February 16.

This year’s Address will be held at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse on West Evan Hewes Highway. It will begin at 6:00 pm. This year’s Address will be presented by the current Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors Michael Kelley. He is expected to outline last year’s accomplishment and achievements, as well as goals for this year. To RSVP call Rosa Solis Lopez at 442-265-1001.