(The 12th Annual Senior Appreciation Day)…It was held at the Fairgrounds.

It started at 10:00 Wednesday morning. It was attended by County Supervisors and several other local dignitaries. It is hosted every year by the Area Agency on Aging. The AAA says it is an opportunity to display their appreciation for the role seniors play in the community and it is to provide seniors with a day of wholesome fun through food, entertainment, live music and other events. Seniors from around the county attended the event. Transportation was provided by Imperial Valley Transit from selected locations.