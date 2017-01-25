Various Calexico projects awarded funds

(Calexico awarded funds)…There were three separate checks presented.

The presentations came at the Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting. The City of Calexico was presented a check for $1,558 for their Beautification Project. The City’s Community Development department was presented a check for $1,000 to help pay for Senior Yoga classes. Willie Moreno Junior high School Band was presented a check for $1,500. The check was to help cover expenses for their participation in the Disneyland Performing Arts Workshop. Also receiving a check was the District 22 Little League. They received a check for $1,500 to help pay for equipment and uniforms. All the funds presented came out of the County Community Benefit account.