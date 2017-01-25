Banners 728 Top

Various Calexico projects awarded funds

(Calexico awarded funds)…There were three separate checks presented.

The presentations came at the Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting. The City of Calexico was presented a check for $1,558 for their Beautification Project. The City’s Community Development department was presented a check for $1,000 to help pay for Senior Yoga classes. Willie Moreno Junior high School Band was presented a check for $1,500. The check was to help cover expenses for their participation in the Disneyland Performing Arts Workshop. Also receiving a check was the District 22 Little League. They received a check for $1,500 to help pay for equipment and uniforms. All the funds presented came out of the County Community Benefit account.

