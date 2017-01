(County Icon honored)…A small ceremony was held Tuesday.

The Board of Supervisors presented a plaque to Connie Valenzuela. Valenzuela worked 31 years in the Ag Commissioners Office. She retired late last year as the Ag Commissioner. Valenzuela succeeded Steve Birdsall as the County Ag Commissioner. The Supervisors had appointed Carlos Ortiz to fill the vacancy left by Connie Valenzuela.