Planned Battery Energy Storage System gets the go-ahead

(Battery Energy Storage System approved)…..A public hearing was held Tuesday.

The 105-megawatt hour system will be constructed at Campo Verde. During the public hearing conducted by the Board of Supervisors, an Oakland based attorney spoke against the project. The attorney said he represented a labor union and he spoke on environmental concerns he had on the project. A labor union representative also spoke against the project, and another labor union representative spoke in favor. This will be the second Battery Energy Storage system built in the area. A large system was constructed by the Imperial Irrigation district last year. The Campo Verde project will be conducted in two phases. The first will be a five MWH temporary facility, that will operate while a permanent 100 Mega watt-hour facility is constructed. The system will store energy to be used at a later date.