Supervisors meeting

((Supervisors hold a very long meeting Tuesday)….The public portion of the meeting did not end until close to 3:00 in the afternoon.

Among the items on the agenda was a presentation from Rod Colwell, CEO and Founder of Controlled Thermal Resources. The Australian based firm plans a geothermal project at the Salton Sea. It is the Hell’s Kitchen Project and is expected to cover much of the exposed playa at the shrinking Salton Sea. The Board also heard a report from the Imperial County Local health Authority Commission, that was formed in 2014. It was the commission’s biennial report. They said the commission has been working on many projects. Among them, they have been busy trying to obtain health insurance for the uninsured, and they have spearheaded several Asthma related projects. The Supervisors also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Palo Verde County Water Authority for future grant applications and project implementation. The action was requested by Esperanza Colio-Warren, Manager of Community and Economic Development.