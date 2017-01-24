(US Border Patrol is accepting applications)….They are for the 2017 Citizen’s Academy.

It is a three-week training and orientation program. The Academy offers members of the community an opportunity to learn more about the US Border Patrol’s mission and its premier role and responsibility in safeguarding the homeland. Topics covered include Anti-Terrorism Efforts, Border Patrol Field Operations, Special Operations Groups, Specialty Units and Use of Force. The program will be conducted once a week on Saturdays. All applicants must be 18 years of age, and all applicants will be subject to a background investigation. The Academy is free. Application forms are available at the Border Patrol website or at the El Centro Sector Border Patrol Office. The deadline to apply is February 9th.