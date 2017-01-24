County to help Niland obtain grants

(Supervisors agree to help Niland)….The Communities Sewer Treatment facility is out of compliance.

The Niland Sanitary District was asking the county for Assistance to obtain infrastructure sewer improvement grants. Esperanza Colio Warren, Manager of the Community and Economic Development Department, went before the Supervisors Tuesday to request the assistance. She said the Water Quality Control Board had issued cease and desist orders to the District, and they have also issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Colio Warren said the District is negotiating with the Water Board to take care of the fines. The Supervisors agreed Community and Economic development could assist in obtain grants to pay for the improvements needed.