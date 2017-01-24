Bowling Alley expected to open within 3 months

(The El Centro Bowling Alley will open in a few months)…It is the former Brunswick Lanes Bowling and Recreation Center.

After the former owner abruptly closed the facility, it was purchased by Marty Coyne and an El Centro investment group. In November, Coyne and his group applied to the County Community Benefits Commission for funds to refurbish the establishment. The County had a difficult time getting a quorum of the commission together during the holidays. When the application finally went before the commission, it was met with enthusiasm, if it did not use all the funds for other applicants. It was decided to offer Coyne a loan, instead of granting him the funds. Tuesday the Board of Supervisors agreed to the $1 million loan. The term of the loan is ten years to payback the funds. The contract includes a 20% loan forgiveness, if they maintain a certain amount of jobs. Coyne told the Board it was estimated the new Bowling alley would be ready to open in 30 to 90 days. He said the target was 45 days.