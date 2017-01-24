Supervisors decide the IID should fill their vacancy

(Supervisors decide to leave it up to the IID)….The IID wants to hold a special election.

Under the state water code, a vacancy on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors is to be filled by the County Board of Supervisors appointment. If the Supervisors fail to appoint someone to fill the vacancy within 60 days, the IID has the option to schedule a special election to fill the vacancy. The District has a vacancy, created by the January 13th resignation of District one Director Matt Dessert. Tuesday the Board of Supervisors said they had received a request from the IID Board to allow them to hold a special election. The Supervisors approved the request, and they waived the 60-day waiting period. It is now up to the Imperial Irrigation District Board to request the County schedule a special election. Under the time constraints in the water code, the election would be held June third.