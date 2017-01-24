Yuma County Sheriff On National Board

The National Sheriffs' Association has appointed Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot to their Board of Directors.

Wilmot has served as Yuma County Sheriff for the past four years. He will fill a vacant position on the NSA Board and will stand for reelection in June of this year. The National Sheriffs' Association represents all 3,080 sheriffs across the U.S. and the board sets guidance and direction for the association. The NSA is routinely called on to provide expert testimony on law enforcement , corrections and court security issues before Congress.

Sheriff Wilmot said , " I am extremely honored to have been asked to fill one of the vacancies on the NSA Board of Directors. It is a privilege to be able to represent not only the Arizona Sheriffs , but all elected Sheriff's throughout the country."