Grand Marshal Named

There will be two , not one , Grand Marshal's for the Holtville Carrot Festival.

Holtville native Dave Garcia and Ruben Najera will share the duties. Garcia is a 1970 graduate of Holtville High School. He has drawn Archie Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures and in 1985 , he and wife Monica , published their SciFi/Fantasy comic series Panda Khan. Garcia recently completed his graphic novel " Shadow of the West , a supernatural western. In 2015 , the San Diego Comic Con Committee presented Dave with Comic Con's highest honor , The Ink Pot Award.

Ruben Najera is a professional skateboarder , writer , actor and director. Ruben was born and raised in El Centro. Najera currently is busy running his comic book store , Metahumans , in Calexico. He is a founding member of the Desert Skate Park Coalition. He is also featured in a new upcoming skates DVD for Driscoll's Skate Board Shop in El Centro.

The 70th Carrot Festival kicks off Friday February 3 with the theme " We Dig Carrots". The Carrot Festival Parade is scheduled foir Saturday , February 11, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.