Banners 728 Top

IID

Googletext

BannersTop

am1230

Governor Declares State of Emergency

California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. has declared a State of Emergency for 50 of California's 58 counties.

Imperial County is not included in the declaration made yesterday. San Diego County is one of the counties named. The declaration comes following devastating December and January storms.

The declaration is necessary to secure federal funding to help affected communities respond and recover from the severe winter storms that caused flooding , mudslides , erosion , debris flow and damage to roads and highways.

Local News

Latest News

Health News

Sports News