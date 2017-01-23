MANA mixer

(MANA membership drive)…It is an annual event.

The MANA de Imperial Valley Membership Drive Mixer is for potential and current members. It will be held January 27th, beginning at 6:00 pm. It will be held at the Holiday Inn Express in El Centro. Any individual with a genuine concern for the needs and issues relevant to Latinas is welcome to join MANA at this event. Any individual regardless of race, sex, national origin, religion, age or political affiliation who is committed to the mission and goals of the organization is eligible for membership. The mixer is free to MANA members and $10.00 to non-members.