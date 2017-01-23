IID to discuss Food Bank funding

(The IID Board to discuss the IV Food Bank)….The Imperial Irrigation District Board meets Tuesday.

On their action agenda is discussion to possibly use Local Entity Funds to help fund the Imperial Valley Food Bank. Local Entity Funds are mitigation funds paid by the San Diego County Water Authority as a result of the water transfer. The Directors will discuss requesting the County Board of Supervisors schedule a special election to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Director Matt Dessert January 13th. The Directors public meeting begins at 1:00 pm Tuesday afternoon. The meeting will be held at Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.