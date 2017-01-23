Supervisors to discuss re-opening the Bowling Center

(Supervisors face a long agenda)…The Board meets Tuesday morning.

The Supervisors will receive a presentation regarding Controlled Thermal Resources Imperial County Restoration and Renewable Energy Project. Rod Coldwell, CEO and founder of Controlled Thermal Resources, will make the presentation. The Supervisors will receive the Biennial Report on the Imperial County Local Health Authority Commission. The Southern California Association of Governments will present their economic forecast for the Imperial County. They will discuss scheduling an election to fill the Vacancy on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors. The vacancy was created by the January 13th resignation of Director Matt Dessert. The Board will also discuss a possible $1 million Community Benefit Loan for the re-opening the former Brunswick Lanes Bowling and Recreation Center in El Centro. The Supervisors open their regular meeting to the public at 9:30 Tuesday morning.