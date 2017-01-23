Governor reappoints Rodriguez

(Local teacher reappointed)…The Governor’s office announced the reappointment Friday.

Haydee Rodriguez has served on the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing since 2004. Rodriguez has served as a teacher in the Central Union High School District since 2006. She has also taught at Holtville Middle School, served as Education Director at the Farmworker Institute for Education and Leadership Development. Rodriguez has also taught at East Palo Alto Academy. She has served as lead adult education teacher and literacy specialist at Desert Oasis High School. She earned a Masters of Arts Degree in education from Stanford University, The reappointment requires Senate confirmation.