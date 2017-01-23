(Unemployment ends the year below 19%)…..The December jobless rate was released recently.

The latest numbers for Imperial Valley were released by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment development Department. December unemployment came in at 18.8 percent, down from a revised 22.1 percent in November, and below the year ago estimate of 21.5 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.0 percent for the state and 4.5 percent for the nation during the same period. The December report indicates there were 77,000 eligible workers in the County. 14, 500 of the eligible workers were unemployed during the month of December.