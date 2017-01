(El Centro stabbing)…It was reported over the weekend.

Preliminary reports are the call came in at 1:39 Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 7th and Main Streets, next to the bus terminal. A man was found stabbed. Initial investigation determined there were four suspects, two men and two women. None have been identified. Further investigation determined there was no stabbing. Commander Robert Sawyer says there was a verbal altercation, but nobody was stabbed.