A rockslide has temporarily closed one lane of Interstate 8 westbound on Mt Springs grade.

At about 5:10 A, M, Saturday the California Highway Patrol reported an accident near the Boulder Creek Bridge on Mt Springs grade. A compact car struck some boulders on the roadway. No one was injured in the accident but the #1 lane of the westbound freeway was blocked. High winds and rain are also reported in the area. Caltrans crews are working to clear the roadway.