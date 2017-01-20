Driver Arrested When Load Car Rolls

Border Patrol agents arrested the driver of a car loaded with illegal aliens.

Border Patrol agents from the El Centro and Yuma Sectors apprehended the smuggler , a U. S. citizen , after he tried to evade arrest. The incident occurred earlier this week at 4:25 A.M. when Border Patrol agents monitoring a camera system at the Calexico station watched six individuals jump the international boundary fence near a hydro electric plant. The six then got in a white Acura Integra on Interstate 8. Agents responded to the area and observed the car go eastbound on Interstate 8. When the car reached the Grey's Well exit it abruptly turned around. A Border Patrol agents attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to stop. Pursuing agents lost sight of the car as it was traveling westbound on the freeway but moments later the discovered the car had gone out of control and rolled over. The driver declined medical attention but the six undocumented immigrants were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver and the passengers were turned over to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents for processing.