Garcia Keeps Key Committee Assignments

State Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia will keep his key committee assignments.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced the committee assignment selections for the 2017 - 2018 Regular Session. Assembly member Garcia , Chair of the Water , Parks and Wildlife Committee will also serve on the Appropriations , Communications and Conveyance , Governmental Organization and the Utilities and Energy Committees. The Assemblyman previously held seats on all these committees except the Communications and Conveyance committee.

The Assemblyman said , " Keeping my seat at the table for these crucial conversations allows me to continue to lead and advocate for increased investment in under served areas. These committees tackle issues that are at the forefront affecting communities in my district , such as bridging the digital divide , advancing relationships with our tribal governments , enhancing renewable energy prospects and prioritizing Salton Sea restoration.