The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging will host Senior Appreciation Day.

This year is the 12 year for the Valley-wide event that provides an opportunity to display appreciation for the role that seniors play in the community. The celebration will be held on Wednesday , January 25, 2017 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the Casa de Manana building at the I. V. Expo. The festivities will include food , entertainment , live music and other activities for seniors. County Board of Supervisor's Chairman Mike Kelley will provide welcoming remarks and the local Area Agency of Aging will recognize it's " Senior Volunteer of the Year". Blood pressure checks will be available as well as information and resources from local service agencies. The event is free to seniors. Transportation will be provided by IVT Ride from select locations. Seniors aged 60+ and their caregivers are invited.