BP Arrests Gang Members

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two " Sureno " gang members Thursday night.

The pair were arrested near Calexico. According to the Border Patrol , agents on patrol observed two men illegally enter the U.S. about three and a half miles east of the Calexico port of entry. Agents took them into custody and transported them to the Calexico station for processing. At the station the men admitted to having affiliations with the notorious " Sureno " street gang from Los Angeles. A records check showed that one of the pair had been removed from the United States several times previously. The men , one 26- and the other 22-years old, both Mexican citizens , will be processed and returned to Mexico.