El Chapo Extradited To U.S.

The world's most notorious drug kingpin has been turned over to U.S. authorities.

Jaoquin " El Chapo " Guzman was extradited from Mexico on Thursday and turned over to U.S. law enforcement officers. He was immediiatly flown to New York where he appeared in U.S. Federal Court. The Mexican drug lord was arraigned Friday morning and faces multiple charges detailed in a 33-page indictment. Guzman's Sinaloa cartel was notorious for shipping tons of heroin and cocaine into the United States. The U.S. has been trying to get Guzman in a U.S. court since the early '90's. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted. Prosecuters agreed not to seek the death penalty as one of the conditions of extradition.