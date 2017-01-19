Umpires Meeting Scheduled

The Imperial Valley Baseball / Softball Umpires Association will meet on Monday night.

All returning umpires should attend the meeting at 6:00 P.M. in Trailer 25 on the campus of Central Union High School. Trailer 25 is by the outdoor basketball courts on Holt Avenue.

Any one who is interested in umpiring high school baseball and / or softball is encouraged to attend the meeting. No experience is necessary and training for new and returning umpires is provided through the association. For more information you can contact Craig Lyon at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .