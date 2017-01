The MAG Coalition will hold a membership meeting Monday.

Mothers and Men Against Gangs first membership meeting will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday , Janury 23, 2017 at 1031 Walnut Drive in Brawley. The meeting will share information about the different programs and events as well as volunteer opportunities with the group. for more information you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .