Scholarship Applications Available

Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Centers are sponsoring academic scholarships for college-bound Imperial County high school seniors.

A total of $8,000 are available to students graduating in spring 2017 from public schools in Imperial County who will be attending a two- or four-year post secondary education program at an accredited institution. Eight $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Applications are available from guidance counselors at local public high schools. Deadline for submission is February 15, 2017.