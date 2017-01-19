Banners 728 Top

LetsTalk

Googletext

BannersTop

FMplaylist

Scholarship Applications Available

Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Centers are sponsoring academic scholarships for college-bound Imperial County high school seniors.

A total of $8,000 are available to students graduating in spring 2017 from public schools in Imperial County who will be attending a two- or four-year post secondary education program at an accredited institution. Eight $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Applications are available from guidance counselors at local public high schools. Deadline for submission is February 15, 2017.

Local News

Latest News

Health News

Sports News