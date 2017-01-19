Get Ready For Some Road Closures

The Imperial County Department of Public Works has announced several road closures scheduled to start Monday , January 23, 2017.

Forrester Road between Keystone Road and Imler Road will be closed for bridge barrier repair. The closure will start on January 23rd and continue through March 10th. Detours will be posted.

Clark Road will be closed from Heber Road to 2,000 feet south of McCabe Road beginning Monday the 23rd and continuing through Friday , January 27th. Closure will be from 6:30 A.M. through 3:00 P.M. each day. The closure made necessary for tree trimming along the roadway. Alternate routes are suggested.