Few New Details In Imperial Homicide

The City of Imperial held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the Tuesday morning fire.

The fire was reported in the early morning hours of Tuesday , Janury 17, 2017 at 312 Chisholm Trail in Imperial. The 911 call was made by a neighbor in the same block. Responding firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes. They noted that the fire was suspicious in nature and that led to multiple agencies initiating an investigation. The Imperial Police Department , Imperial County Fire , Imperial County Sheriff's Office Coroners Division and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol , Tobacco and Firearms all participated in the investigation.

A body was recovered from the burned house. The victim has been identified as 36-year old Yunique Puckett Dorame , the only person in the house. The Imperial County Coroner's Office determined after preliminary investigation and an autopsy that the victim's death was a criminal homicide.

Further investigation led to the discovery that the woman's car , a 2002 Nissan Altima , was missing. The car was recovered Wednesday night in Brawley.

Officials have not released the cause of death or how the fire started.

Authorities are releasing few other details as the investigation continues.