Wells To ICOE

The Imperial County Office of Education has announced the hiring of Alex Wells as Associate Superintendent of Operations.

An Imperial Valley native , Wells has been the Chief Financial Officer and Controller at El Centro Regional Medical Center for the past ten years. In his new capacity at the ICOE he will oversee the Business , Technology , Facilities and Human Resources functions.

County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell said , " I'm extremely excited to have Alex join our team. His background and experience , combined with his strong character and demeanor , will fit nicely with our leadership model and our culture at ICOE."

Wells earned two bachelor's degrees from Claremont McKenna College in Economics/Accounting and Government. He earned his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.