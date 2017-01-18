Holtville Celebrates Wastewater Treatment Plant

The City of Holtville held a ribbon cutting at their new Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The $15 million project is the culmination of years of planning to construct the state of the art facility. The Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA ) and Border Environment Cooperation Commission along with the North American Development Bank provided over $7.2 million in grant funds. The State of California , through the State Clean Water Revolving Fund , provided a $4 million grant , as well as a $3.8 million low interest loan for the project.