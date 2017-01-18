National Action Network To Open IV Office

The National Action Network San Diego and Imperial Counties will expand operations in the Imperial Valley.

The National Action Network was founded by the Reverend Al Sharpton in 1991. The Network works to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice , decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race , religion , nationality or gender. The group will hold a rally Wednesday evening at 7:00 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church in El Centro.