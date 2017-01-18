Imperial Death Ruled Homicide

The death of an Imperial woman has been ruled a homicide.

The City of Imperial released a statement Wednesday morning that said that once the fire in a residence in the 300 block of Chisholm Trail was extinguished , further investigation by multiple public safety and law enforcement agencies has determined that a woman , who was the sole occupant of the house , died as a result of foul play. The Imperial County Coroner's Office has confirmed the cause of death and the incident has been ruled a homicide. Imperial Police Chief Miguel Colon has requested that anyone with any information on this crime contact the Imperial Police Department.

The fire was reported shortly before 5:00 A.M. Tuesday morning and multiple fire departments responded to the blaze.The identity of the victim remains confidential until next of kin are notified.