Melee At Calipatria State Prison

Six correctional officers were injured Sunday at Calipatria State Prison.

Prison officials are calling the incident an unprovoked attack on the officers. While staff was conducting clothed body searches of inmates on Facility B , an inmate began running across the yard and staff pursued him. Inmates were ordered to get down , but 12 inmates instead began punching and kicking staff. More inmates soon joined in the attack.

Response teams from other areas of the prison converged on the scene and restored order in about a minute. Prison staff used pepper spray , foam rounds and physical force to subdue inmates. Six officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of facial injuries to include bleeding and swelling as well as chemical exposure. One inmate was also taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut to his head. He was treated and released back to the prison.

Following the incident 31 inmates were identified as active participants in the assault on staff and have been placed in the prison's Administrative Segregation Unit while the investigation continues. Officers recovered several inmate-manufactured weapons from the area of the attack.