More Winter Weather Headed Our Way

The National Weather Service has issued a weather briefing for the Imperial Valley.

Two very strong storm systems are headed this way. The first system should arrive Thursday afternoon and stay through the night. The second system is expected to hit Friday afternoon and stay through Saturday afternoon. Both systems are bringing moderate to heavy precipitation. Rain totals for Imperial are predicted at about 0.34 of an inch , Yuma , 0.24 of an inch and Blythe 0.36 of an inch. Further north , Parker and Lake Havasu City should get over a half inch of rain. Phoenix is looking for more than an inch of rain from the storms.

The National Weather Service Office in San Diego says that those Pacific storms will also impact Southwest California. They are forecasting moderate to heavy rains Thursday , January 19th through Tuesday , January 24th. The six-day forecast rainfall totals indicate as mush as 2 to 4 inches of rain could hit the coastal areas , 3 to 5 inches in the Valleys and 5 to 10 inches of precipitation could soak the mountains. Snow levels will drop to 4,500 to 5,500 feet