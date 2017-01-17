(The 10th Annual Renewable Energy Summit)…It is being held this year at the Imperial Palms Resort.

The Annual Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit is hosted by the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation. They have attracted a growing number of high caliber renewable energy industry professionals, policy makers and regulators from not only California and the nation, but also international renewable energy business leaders. The Theme this year is the Energy Water Nexus. They say an emphasis will be on geothermal energy in the Valley. This year’s Summit will be held March 15 through the 17th. Sponsorship and other information are available at the IVEDC.