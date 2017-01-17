El Centro fire quickly extinguished

(El Centro Fire)…It was reported before 5:00 Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from a building at 6th and main Streets in downtown El Centro. Firefighters determined the fire was in an abandoned building, the Old Yellow Mart Building. 3 engines from El Centro and one engine from the County were able to extinguish the fire in about ten minutes. There were no injuries reported in the fire. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage have not been determined