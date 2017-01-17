Statement on fatal fire

(Chief issues statement on morning fire)…The fire was reported early Tuesday morning.

County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas Jr. says his department received the call of a structure fire at 312 Chisholm Trail in the City of Imperial. He said it was a single family home that had one person in the home at the time of the fire. He said this resulted in the fatality of the occupant. The Chief said this incident is very unfortunate and their thoughts go out to all those impacted by this tragic event. He said a complete investigation is ongoing and more details will follow.