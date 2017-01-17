Motorists should be aware

(New DMV laws)…The Department of Motor Vehicles says the public should be aware of the new laws.

They say driving while holding and operating a handheld wireless telephone or a wireless electronic communications device is prohibited, unless the device is mounted on a vehicle’s windshield or on the vehicle’s dashboard or center console in a manner that does not hinder the drivers view of the road. The driver’s hand may only be used to activate or deactivate the device. Any child under the age of two must be in a rear facing child passenger restraint system, unless the child weighs more than 40 pounds or is at least 3 feet 3 inches tall. In April vehicle registration fees will increase by $10. Environmental License Plate fees increase from $43 to $53 in July. Personalized license plate fees went from $38 to $43 at the beginning of the year. Vehicle Registration renewal notices will include recall and repair notices. Transportation Network companies are now required to conduct comprehensive background checks on all their drivers