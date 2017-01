(Bridge work scheduled)….The County Public Works Department made the announcement.

They said Forrester Road, between Keystone Road and Imler Road will be closed from January 23 through March 10th due to bridge barrier repair on Forrester Road in Imperial. The Forrester Road Bridge runs over the Westside Main Canal, south of Imler Road in Imperial. The department says a detour has been identified and signs will be posted to direct traffic through a safe and efficient route.