More details on shooting

(Shooting victim in stable condition)…That was the last report. El Centro Police are investigating the shooting

. Commander Robert Sawyer says officers received the report Saturday night. They received a call at 8:30 pm of a man suffering a gunshot wound at 6th and Tangerine. When officers arrived they found the victim, an Imperial resident, suffering several gunshot wounds. REACH Air Ambulance transported the victim to Desert Regional Medical Center. Sawyer said at last report, he was in stable condition. The Commander said no suspects have been identified. He said anyone with any information should call El Centro Investigations. Sawyer said the victim’s identity was not being released at this time.