Preacher steps down as CEO

(CEO for CRCD steps down)….Diana Preacher made the announcement at the last Board of Directors meeting.

She has been with the Cancer Research Center of the Desert since it opened its doors in 2006. Preacher said she is stepping down as CEO, but she will remain on the Board of Directors. No successor has been named. Preacher began as the only Patient Navigator at the Center. They now have five. The CRCD assists those diagnosed with cancer, providing moral support as well as assistance in almost every area, helping them deal with the disease.