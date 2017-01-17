Imperial Fire is Deadly

The investigation into an early morning structure fire in the city of Imperial is underway.

More information has been learned about an early morning fire in the City of Imperial. Imperial County Fire Chief Tony Rohoutas told KXO News that the fire was in a residence in the 300 block of Chisholm Trail in Imperial. The City of Imperial Fire Department was aided by El Centro and Imperial County firefighters after a third alarm was issued. There is a fatality as a result of the fire but no other information is available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.