Early Morning Fires

Firefighters in El Centro and Imperial were busy Tuesday morning.

El Centro firefighters responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from an abandoned building on the southwest corner of 6th and Main Streets at about 5:00 A.M. Three El Centro engines and another engine from the City of Imperial were able to knock down the fire in about 10 minutes. Cause of the fire and extent of damage has not been determined yet.

While the El Centro fire was being battled the City of Imperial Fire Department responded to the report of a fully involved structure fire in the 400 block of Chisholm. An engine and crew from El Centro as well as personnel and equipment from several other agencies responded as a third alarm was issued. There is no other information available at this time.